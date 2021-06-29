Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
