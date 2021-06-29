helphands

Helping Hands

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

