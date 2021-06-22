helphands

• The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — Volunteers needed Sunday. Go online for information: form.jotform.com/202665324277154.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

