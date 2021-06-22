Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — Volunteers needed Sunday. Go online for information: form.jotform.com/202665324277154.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
