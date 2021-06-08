helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsof colorado.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

