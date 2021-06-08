Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsof colorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
