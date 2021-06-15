helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336,

crossfireministries.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

