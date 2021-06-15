Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336,
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@ partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
