Helpng Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorse foundation.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.