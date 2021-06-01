helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helpng Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorse foundation.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

