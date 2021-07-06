Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
