• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@

partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

TESSAtessacs.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

