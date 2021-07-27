helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum

556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@ sksfcolorado.org.

