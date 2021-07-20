helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

