Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
