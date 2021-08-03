Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.
• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partners inhousing.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.
• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.