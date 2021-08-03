helphands

Helping Hands

Contact organizations about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

• American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, brittany@careandshare.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

• District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services — 632-4661, flscs.org.

• First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency — 632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Partners in Housingmdunlap@partners inhousing.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

• Pikes Peak United Way — Elizabeth Quevedo, 457-1322, elizabeth@ppunitedway.org; 457-1322.

• The PLACE — 630-3223, theplacecos.org.

• Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

