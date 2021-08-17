helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact organizations about opportunities.

American Cancer Society — 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado —866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Food to Power — Formerly Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 582-6676, foodtopowerco.org.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Jamie Cross, 471-1814.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

