Helping Hands
Contact organizations about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.