Helping Hands

• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, info@dreamcenters.com, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

• Honor Flight of Southern Colorado — 301-6778, honorflightsoco.net.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Drivingmadd.org/colorado.

Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

• PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, P_SGAR.MU@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

• Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning — 633-4991.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Safe Passage — 636-2460.

• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

• Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• TESSAtessacs.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

