Care and Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@ careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — colorado rangers.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Project Angel Heart — project angelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

