• Care and Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@ careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — colorado rangers.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Envida — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Project Angel Heart — project angelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
