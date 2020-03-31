Contact about volunteer opportunities.
• Amblicab — 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — T556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsouthern colorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
