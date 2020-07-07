Contact about opportunities.
• The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discover mygoodwill.org.
• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.