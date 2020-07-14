helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunitedway.org.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsouthern colorado.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments