• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.

• Care and Share Food Bank — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

• Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Recovery Connection — 465-2295, srchope.org.

• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• USOuso.org.

• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

