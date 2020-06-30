Contact about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcd headstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.
• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-460 1, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.