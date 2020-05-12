helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

Care and Share Food Bank — 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments