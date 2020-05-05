helphands

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.

• Community Advancing Public Safety — springscaps.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

• Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.

• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.

• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.

• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.

• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.

• Leading with Love — tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — T556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

• Teen Court — 475-7815.

• TESSA — tessacs.org.

• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

• USO — uso.org.

• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.

• Women Build — 475-7800.

• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

