helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

Care and Share Food Bank — 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — 447-9898, casappr.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments