The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoocmzoo.org.

Community Advancing Public Safetyspringscaps.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

First Visitorpeakvista.org.

• Flying Horse Foundation — info@ flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stable strides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbar players.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

