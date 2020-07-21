helphands

American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.

El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.

• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Greccio Housinggreccio.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

