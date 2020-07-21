Contact about opportunities.
• American Cancer Society — 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.
• ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• Dream Centers (Mary’s Home & Women’s Clinic) — 247-2007, dreamcenters.com.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine: 520-6996.
• Envida (formerly known as Amblicab) — 633-4601, envidacares.org.
• Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.
• Greccio Housing — greccio.org.
• Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — tellerhabitat.org.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@ rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
