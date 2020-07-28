helphands

• Pikes Peak Marathon — Volunteers needed for Aug. 23 event; pikespeak marathon.org.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcolorado springs@gmail.com.

• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.

• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.

• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.

• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.

• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeak habitat.org/volunteer.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.

• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.

• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.

• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• StableStrides — 495-3908, stable strides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

