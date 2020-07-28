HELPING HANDS
Contact about opportunities.
• Pikes Peak Marathon — Volunteers needed for Aug. 23 event; pikespeak marathon.org.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcolorado springs@gmail.com.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 1-800-367-9723.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.
• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscouts ofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeak habitat.org/volunteer.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stable strides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
