Contact about opportunities.
• Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.
• Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado — 418-4295, careandshare.org, brendas@careandshare.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Discover Goodwill — Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.
• Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.
• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 354-3434.
• El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.
• Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• First Visitor — peakvista.org.
• Flying Horse Foundation — info@flyinghorsefoundation.org.
• Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning; 633-4991.
• Project Angel Heart — projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.