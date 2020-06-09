helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — 634-5439.

• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/colorado.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Operation Christmas Childsamaritanspurse.org/occ.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.

Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/volunteer.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ ppunitedway.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Project Angel Heartprojectangelheart.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhc southerncolorado.org.

Safe Passage — 636-2460.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

SET Family Medical Clinicstinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.

Silver Key Senior Servicessilverkey.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments