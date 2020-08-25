helphands

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Contact nonprofits about opportunities.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Habitat for Humanitypikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• Mountain Community Senior Servicescoloradoseniorhelp.com.

• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.

Partners in Housingmdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunited way.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.

Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

Teen Court — 475-7815.

TESSAtessacs.org.

USOuso.org.

Volunteers of Americavoacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babieswarmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.

Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — 475-7800.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

