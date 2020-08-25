Contact nonprofits about opportunities.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723.
• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — coloradorangers.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Girl Scouts of Colorado — girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Harvestime International Network — harvestime.org.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Meals on Wheels — Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — 475-0972.
• Partners in Housing — mdunlap@partnersinhousing.org.
• PEAK Parent Center — peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Peterson Air and Space Museum — 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak United Way — Deanna Toney, 955-0767, dtoney@ppunited way.org.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• TESSA — tessacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880, volunteer@wmmi.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.