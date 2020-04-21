• Amblicab — 633-4601, amblicab.org.
• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Doug Rouse, 866-6559.
• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — cmzoo.org.
• Children’s Literacy Center — 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
• Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — sistercitycs.org.
• Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.
• El Paso County Parks — Christine, 520-6996.
• Habitat for Humanity — pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Indigenous Ministries International — indigenousministries.org.
• International Student Exchange — 800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — 219-3402, missionmedical clinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Need Project Inc. — needproject .org.
• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Operation Christmas Child — samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — pikespeakblues.org.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — 475-9508.
• Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — 632-6189, ppjpc.org.
• Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/volunteer.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — project angelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsouthern colorado.org.
• Safe Passage — 636-2460.
• Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Silver Key Senior Services — silverkey.org.
• Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.
• Special Kids Special Families — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.
• Teen Court — 475-7815.
• The Salvation Army — 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• USO — uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — voacolorado.org.
• Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — warmheartswarmbabies.org.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880.
• Wild Forever Foundation — 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women Build — 475-7800.
• Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.
• Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.