Contact about opportunities.

The Alzheimer’s Association — 266-8773.

Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reservecoloradorangers.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities Internationalsistercitycs.org.

Courtside Ministries — 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

Ecumenical Social Ministriesecusocmin.org.

El Paso County Nature Centers — 520-6387.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — 520-7216.

Energy Resource Center — 591-0772, erc-co.org.

Family Attachment Center — 632-3204.

Family Life Services —632-4661, flscs.org.

• Flying Horse Foundationinfo@flyinghorsefoundation.org.

Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — 526-7144.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Gateway Prayer Garden — 574-0500.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restoretellerhabitat.org.

Harvestime International Networkharvestime.org.

Indigenous Ministries Internationalindigenousministries.org.

Interfaith Hospitality Network — 329-1244.

International Student Exchange — 800-766-4656, iseusa.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Leading with Lovetinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.

• Marian House — 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Need Project Inc.needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

PEAK Parent Centerpeakparent.org, 531-9400.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Blues Communitypikespeakblues.org.

PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — 465-3989, myplaydate.org.

Senior Mobile Dental — 310-3315.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — 282-0316.

Springs Rescue Mission — 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Star Bar Players — 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — 573-7447.

TESSAtessacs.org.

Urban Peak — 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

USO —uso.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Loretta Howden, 488-0880.

Women’s Resource Agency — 471-3170.

Zach’s Place — 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

