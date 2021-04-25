Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
April
CASA Light of Hope From Home — Donations accepted to serve children in the court system impacted by abuse, through Friday; casappr.org/hope.
Zoom Fundraiser Live Auction — To benefit DayBreak Adult Day Program for Teller and El Paso counties, 3 p.m. Sunday; daybreakadp.com.
Virtual Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, Friday-May 2; kidpowercs.org.
May
Saturday at the Stadium — To benefit Teen Court, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, UC Health Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/3sw8xmar.
Kentucky Derby Watch Party and Fundraiser — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Registration required: tinyurl.com/z5xxbks.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11, Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/beckybaker foundationgolf.
Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. May 12, Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Go online for cost. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday or when capacity is reached: form.jotform.com/71064914672155.
Junior Achievement Virtual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and Auction — 5 p.m. May 15. Registration: tinyurl.com/4mu6pf5x.
Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala — To benefit Citizen Soldier Connection, May 20-21, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: citizensoldierconnection.org.
June
Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Shoot — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5:30-9 p.m. June 19, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets required: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-27, various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, June 29, Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
July
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — July 12, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Registration: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne- village-golf-tournament.
August
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Aug. 19-21, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road. Registration: anenchanted weekend.com.
September
Philanthropy on the Farm — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Sept. 10, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
Red, White & Bowl Bowl-a-thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 11, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd. Registration: sksf colorado.org/event/bowlathon.
October
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charites, Oct. 4. Perry Park, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
Cheyenne Mountain Run — To benefit Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Registration: friendsofcmsp.org.
Night of Comedy — Headliner Josh Blue, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
