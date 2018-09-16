September
HuHot Mongolian Grill Fundraiser — Monday, to benefit The Home Front Cares, 5843 Constitution Ave. and 7790 N. Academy Blvd.; huhot.com.
Golden Boot Gala — 5:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit The Home Front Cares, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
Bob Carlone Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot — 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Trampled Rose, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: eastcolospringsrotary.org.
35th Annual Fiesta and Car Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, to provide scholarships for local college students, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; elcincodemayo.org.
Cat-on-Tap — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Catamount Institute, Catamount Institute at the Beidleman Environmental Center, 740 W. Caramillo St. Reservations: 471-0910, ext. 106; tinyurl.com/yanwfkrc.
Boots and Bling — 5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 3254 Paseo Road. Tickets: cstrc.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — 6-8 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
Wags to Wishes Gala — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
Oktoberfest — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, 5845 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: 634-3737, cschorale.org.
Sons of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Annual Spaghetti Dinner — Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 23, to benefit the Mount Camel Veterans Service Center, noon-5 p.m., Elk Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave.; 535-0488, sonsofitalypp.com.
Fall Harvest Pig Roast — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 23, to benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/zy24eu6.
“Around the World with PILLAR” Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24, to benefit PILLAR for Lifelong Learning, Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 Eighth St. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org/wine-tasting.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, to benefit Life Network, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
BBB Colorado Excellence Awards Gala — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: bbb.org/southern-colorado.
Koats 4 Kids Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 28, The Pinery at The Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/yb2pgz3x.
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Sept. 30, to benefit Woodland Park High School Hockey Program, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Registration: wphhgolftournament@yahoo.com.
October
Ally Up! 2018 Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Oct. 3, free, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y728v3bl.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
Munchkin Market of Woodland Park — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, to Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Oct. 6, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
Pikes Peak Trivia Night — 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, International Dance Club, 2422 Busch Ave. Tickets: zontapikespeak.org.
