September
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
New Day at DayBreak -A Capital Campaign Event — 5:30 p.m. Sunday, to benefit DayBreak, Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 U.S. 24, Woodland Park. Reservations: 331-3640, paula@daybreakadp.com.
Susan G Komen Race for the Cure — Sunday, Garden of the Gods Park and Rock Ledge Ranch, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: komencoloradosouth.org.
Annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Monday, to benefit the Tri-Lakes Lions Club, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: Jim Naylor, 481-8741, jim1947n@comcast.net.
Fundraising Night — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon St. Reservations: Niki Cicak, 641-3661, tncicak@gmail.com.
Signature Chefs Auction — 6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit March of Dimes, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Holly Berry Folk Art Festival —Noon-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16, to benefit Rock Ledge Ranch, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road; hollyberryhouse.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
Yard Sale — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 1632 Wood Ave.; 287-0030.
Horticultural Art Society’s Fall Bulb Sale & Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Monument Valley Park public gardens, Heritage Garden, 1017 Glen Ave; hasgardens.org.
Van Briggle Pottery Tour and Festival — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Woman’s Educational Society of Colorado College, 1125 Glen Ave., $15, free for ages 12 and younger; 389-7699.
Pawtoberfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st and Rio Grande streets; pawtoberfest.org.
Rocketoberfest — Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit The Space Foundation’s STEM education programs, Space Foundation Discover Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/ydcm9u3z.
Haunted Histories of Old Colorado City — 6 p.m., with last tour at 8 p.m., Saturday, to benefit Old Colorado City Historical Society, Fairview Cemetery, 1000 S. 26th St.; info@occhs.org.
Glitter into Gold — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
TESSA Gala — Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tessacs.org.
Faces of Dignity Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Friday: ecusocmin.org.
Golden Boot Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, to benefit The Home Front Cares, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave.Ttickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
Bob Carlone Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot — 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Trampled Rose, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: eastcolospringsrotary.org.
35th Annual Fiesta and Car Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22, to provide scholarships for local college students, Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; elcincodemayo.org.
Groovin’ in September — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, Mining Exchange Grand Ballroom, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; facebook.com/reachpikespeakco.
Boots and Bling — 5 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 3254 Paseo Road. Advance tickets: cstrc.org.
Cat-on-Tap — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Catamount Institute, Catamount Institute at the Beidleman Environmental Center, 740 W. Caramillo St. Reservations: 471-0910, ext. 106; tinyurl.com/yanwfkrc.
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
Wags to Wishes Gala — 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 6-9 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.