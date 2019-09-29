September
Yappy Hour — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Woodland Country Lodge Pub and Patio Bar, 734 U.S. 24, Woodland Park; tcrascolorado.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Monday, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.
October
Empty Bowls — 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Tickets: monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Ally Up Breakfast — 7:30-8:30 a.m. Thursday, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: 313-8592, joy@insideoutys.org.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Cowgirls and Cocktails — 5-9 p.m. Thursday, to benefit those suffering with breast cancer, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; facebook.com/cowgirls andcocktails.
High Country Toy Run — 11 a.m. Oct. 6, to benefit Toys for Tots and Vets4vets, Colorado Early Colleges/Colorado Technical University, 4435 N. Chestnut St.; pikespeakbikers church.com.
Dog Jog — Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6, to benefit National Mill Dog Rescue, 5335 JD Johnson Road, Peyton. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y58ph2xc.
Band Concert — With the Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Melchoirshausen (Germany) Wind Band, 6 p.m. Oct. 6, to benefit Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets: 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
Business & Arts Lunch — Hosted by COPPeR and Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: culturaloffice.org.
Koats 4 Kids Gala — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Mining Exchange, 8 S. Nevada Ave.; koats4kids.org.
Night of Comedy — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Halloween Hiss-teria Purebred and Household Cat Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13, to benefit Garden of the Cats, Play it Again Sports, 5025 N. Academy Blvd.; gardenofthecats.com/page27.html.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 17, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org/pikespeak/event/bignightout.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Luncheon and Fashion Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 23, to benefit the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxp2xqjt.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Better Business Bureau’s A Night of Excellence — 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Registration: bbb.org/article/events/20616-a-night-of-excellence.
Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.
Shivers Concert Series — “From Chopin to the Great American Song Book,” featuring Rossano Sportiello, with Lila Mori and Marlaina Owens, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., to benefit Pikes Peak Library District Shivers Fund. Tickets: ppld.org/shivers-concert.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ y3px55vx.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Vintner Dinner — Oct. 26, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Community Giving Event — 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 30, to benefit CPCD, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org/askrsvp.
November
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 1, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: csteencourt.org/index.php/ newsevents/wine-tasting.
Gingerbread and Jazz — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.
Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust Celebration and Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: rmclt.org.
Hoedown for Heroes — 6 p.m. Nov. 7, to benefit veterans, military and their families, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Shop. Reservations: 309-4771, mowens@mtcarmelcenter.org.
Together We Can Make a Difference Charity Gala — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, Solid Rock Christian Center, 2520 Arlington Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6242mt4.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
November Noel — Nov. 23, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
