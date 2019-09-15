September
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxhqqw2u.
American Heroes Car Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd.; aceent1.com.
Race Against Suicide 3K Walk/5K Run — 10 a.m. Sunday, to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle; tinyurl.com/yy2ktw3e.
VIN Festival — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Colorado Protection Fire Fighters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y528fhqg.
Gleneagle Sertoma Patriot Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Monday, to benefit Colorado Springs Police Protective Association — Fallen Officer Relief Fund, Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Registration: gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.
Bob Carlone Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot — 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Trampled Rose, Pikes Peak Gun Club, 450 S. Franceville Coal Mine Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y3okgn9q.
Latina Voices — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 231-7202, ppld.org/friends.
Boots and Bling — 5 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 3254 Paseo Road. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6kaorrj.
Cat-on-Tap — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Catamount Institute, 740 W. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, ext. 108, tinyurl.com/y69dk8fu.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Saturday, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
Painting with a Purpose — 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit The Unsteady Hand, Painting with a Twist, 115 N. Tejon St. Registration: tinyurl.com/y57lra8n.
Farm and Art Fest Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. Sept. 22, to benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: farmandartmarket.com.
Around the World Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23, to benefit PILLAR, 5-7 p.m., Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. Eighth St. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Art & Wine: Vadis Turner’s Megaliths — 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24, to benefit Galleries of Contemporary Art, GOCA Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tickets.uccspresents.org/art-and-wine.
Faces of Dignity Fundraising Dinner — 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 26, to benefit Ecumenical Social Ministries, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: ecusocmin.org.
Bands, Brew and Manitou — 1-5 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Sept. 28, to benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 30 brewers and three bands, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets: manitouspringsheritage center.org/heritagebrewfest.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.
October
Empty Bowls — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Tickets: monumenthill kiwanis.org.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Cowgirls and Cocktails — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, to benefit those suffering with breast cancer, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road; facebook.com/cowgirls andcocktails.
Business & Arts Lunch — Hosted by COPPeR and Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: culturaloffice.org.
Night of Comedy — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Halloween Hiss-teria Purebred and Household Cat Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13, to benefit Garden of the Cats, Play it Again Sports, 5025 N. Academy Blvd.; gardenofthecats.com/page27.html.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Vintner Dinner — Oct. 26, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
November
Gingerbread and Jazz — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.
Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust Celebration and Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: rmclt.org.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
