September
Sons of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Annual Spaghetti Dinner — Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, noon-5 p.m., Elk Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave.; 535-0488, sonsofitalypp.com.
Fall Harvest Pig Roast — 4-7 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: tinyurl.com/zy24eu6.
“Around the World with PILLAR” Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7 p.m. Monday, to benefit PILLAR for Lifelong Learning, Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 Eighth St. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org/wine-tasting.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, To benefit Life Network, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
BBB Colorado Excellence Awards Gala — 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Tickets: bbb.org/southern-colorado.
Koats 4 Kids Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, The Pinery at The Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; tinyurl.com/yb2pgz3x.
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Sept. 30, to benefit Woodland Park High Hockey Program, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Register: wphhgolftournament@yahoo.com.
October
Noodles and Co. Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Oct. 2, to benefit Rocky Mountain Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Chapter, local Noodles and Co. restaurants; noodles.com.
Ally Up! 2018 Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Oct. 3, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y728v3bl.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
Munchkin Market of Woodland Park — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4, noon-8 p.m. Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, to Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Oct. 6, to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
High Country Toy Run — 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, to benefit Marine Corps Toys 4 Tots, Fort Carson Santa’s Workshop and other El Paso & Teller County charities, Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 5867 N. Nevada Ave.; pro-promotions.com/pro-events/hctr.
Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Tickets: monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Pikes Peak Trivia Night — 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, International Dance Club, 2422 Busch Ave. Tickets: zontapikespeak.org.
Quilt Show and Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, to benefit church mission outreach projects, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8oxc3m6.
MACnificent 2018: 30 Years of Artistic Passion Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13, to benefit Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9tdct96.