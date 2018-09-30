September
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the National Kidney Foundation, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Sunday, to benefit Woodland Park High School Hockey Program, Shining Mountain Golf Course, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park. Registration: wphhgolftournament@yahoo.com.
October
Noodles and Co. Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit Rocky Mountain Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Chapter, local Noodles and Co. restaurants; noodles.com.
Ally Up! 2018 Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday, to benefit Inside Out Youth Services, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y728v3bl.
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8qczovs.
Fall Harvest Banquet — 6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit the Colorado College Student Farm, 6 p.m., Stewart House, 1228 Wood Ave. Tickets available at the Worner Desk, 902 N. Cascade Ave., 389-6607.
Munchkin Market of Woodland Park — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Ute Pass MOPS, Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; utepassmops.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Saturday, to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
High Country Toy Run — 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, to benefit Marine Corps Toys 4 Tots, Fort Carson Santa’s Workshop and other charities in El Paso and Teller counties, Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 5867 N. Nevada Ave.; pro-promotions.com/pro-events/hctr.
Do Good with Burritos — 4-8 p.m. Oct. 7, to benefit the Old Mutt Hut, Chipotle, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 170; theoldmutthut.org.
Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Tickets: monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Pikes Peak Trivia Night — 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, International Dance Club, 2422 Busch Ave. Tickets: zontapikespeak.org.
Quilt Show and Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, to benefit church mission outreach projects, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8oxc3m6.
MACnificent 2018: 30 Years of Artistic Passion Gala — 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13, to benefit the Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9tdct96.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Oct. 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 18, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
Waldo Waldo Grand Finale 5K — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit Waldo Canyon restoration and trail maintenance, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: waldo5k.com.
“Night of Comedy” — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
19th Annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5 p.m. Oct. 23, to benefit the Sports Corp, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Annual Luncheon and Style Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, to benefit local charities, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., west of Cutler Hall. Reservations: 593-1054, womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org.
Fall Fest — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26, to benefit Opera Theatre Goes to School Programs, Brookdale, 2365 Patriot Heights. Reservations: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — 6 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
November
11th Annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: 475-7815, springsteencourt.org.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — 6 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit the Senior Resource Council, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Reservations: srccos.org
January
“A New Brain” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, to benefit FAC’s Youth Repertory Program and other FAC Theatre School classes, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
