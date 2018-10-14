October
Pink Cup for a Cause — Through October, to benefit UCHealth’s Circle of Hope, Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 315 S. 31st St.; rudysbbq.com.
Quilt Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, to benefit church mission projects, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; first christiancos.org.
Pikes Peak Art Council Awards — 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Passport to an Italian Collection Wine Dinner — 6 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 475-9700.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Shop with Heart — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs, 5-8 p.m. Thursdayoct. 18, Fab’rik Boutique, University Village, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 130; 598-3440, fabrikstyle.com.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
Waldo Waldo Grand Finale 5K — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Waldo Canyon restoration and trail maintenance, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: waldo5k.com.
The Cheyenne Mountain Run — 10 and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, to help maintain the Dixson Trail to the summit of Cheyenne Mountain; friendsofcmsp.org.
“Night of Comedy” — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Friend and Fundraiser Event — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, to benefit the Foundation for School District 11, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y93du28q.
19th Annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5 p.m. Oct. 23, to benefit the Sports Corp, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Annual Luncheon and Style Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, to benefit local charities, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., west of Cutler Hall. Reservations: 593-1054, womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org.
Colorado Springs Council for Black Catholics Fundraiser — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25, to provide scholarships for children to continue their Catholic education, Skate City, 1920 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y8a37m9x.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit Village Arts of Colorado Springs, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South. Tickets: 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
Wine and Cheese Tasting — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Fall Fest — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26, to benefit Opera Theatre Goes to School Programs, Brookdale, 2365 Patriot Heights. Reservations: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Authors’ Day — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 27, to benefit local scholarship funds, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Reservations: coloradosprings-co.aauw.net.
Canya Canon 5K and 5-mile Trail Race — 11 a.m. Oct. 27, to benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Canon, 11 a.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y6u5am7b.
Pikes Peak Community College 50th Anniversary Golden Gala: Celebrating the Past, Shaping the Future — 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit Pikes Peak Community College scholarships, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: ppcc.edu/golden-gala.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — 6 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Email details to listings@gazette.com.