October
Pink Cup for a Cause — Through October, to benefit UCHealth’s Circle of Hope, Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 315 S. 31st St.; rudysbbq.com.
Friend and Fundraiser Event — 5-7 p.m. Monday, to benefit the Foundation for School District 11, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/y93du28q.
19th Annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit the Sports Corp, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Annual Luncheon and Style Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit local charities, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., west of Cutler Hall. Reservations: 593-1054, womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org.
Colorado Springs Council for Black Catholics Fundraiser — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, to provide scholarships for children to continue their Catholic education, Skate City, 1920 N. Academy Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y8a37m9x.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Village Arts of Colorado Springs, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South. Tickets: 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
Wine and Cheese Tasting — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Fall Fest — 5-8 p.m. Friday, to benefit Opera Theatre Goes to School Programs, Brookdale, 2365 Patriot Heights. Reservations: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Colorado Authors’ Day — 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, to benefit local scholarship funds, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $40. Reservations: coloradosprings-co.aauw.net.
Canya Canon 5K and 5-mile Trail Race — 11 a.m. Saturday, to benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Canon, 11 a.m., Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center, 2120 S. Cheyenne Canon Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/y6u5am7b.
Pikes Peak Community College 50th Anniversary Golden Gala: Celebrating the Past, Shaping the Future — 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Pikes Peak Community College scholarships, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: ppcc.edu/golden-gala.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — 6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Go with the Flow Period Products Drive — 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Humans Optimistically Motivating Each-Other, Triple Nickle Tavern, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave.; tinyurl.com/y79pvhcm.
