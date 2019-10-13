October
Feet and Seats New Underwear and Sock Drive — Through Oct. 31, to benefit Crossfire Ministries; 447-1806, crossfireministries.org.
Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Hosted by Silver Key, through Nov. 1. For a list of items needed and drop off locations, call 884-2300.
Halloween Hiss-teria Purebred and Household Cat Show — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Garden of the Cats, Play it Again Sports, 5025 N. Academy Blvd.; gardenofthecats.com/page27.html.
100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100wwccs.com.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittle colorado.org/pikespeak/event/ bignightout.
Christmas in October — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Old Mutt Hut, 1632 Wood Ave.; tinyurl.com/yyvkmur2.
Out of This World Fundraiser — 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St. Tickets: 634-3771, ppmcc.org.
Lo2 Winter Music Series — With The Grind 5280, 7 p.m. Saturday, to benefit EndCan, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets: lo2presents.com.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
CPR/First Aid Class — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 22, to benefit Paws N Hooves Animal Rescue, Woodmoor Barn Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; monument commtraining@gmail.com.
Luncheon and Fashion Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 23, to benefit the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxp2xqjt.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Better Business Bureau’s A Night of Excellence — 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Registration: bbb.org/article/events/20616-a-night-of- excellence.
Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.
Fall Fest — 5 p.m. Oct. 25, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., to benefit the Opera League’s Artists Scholarship Fund. Reservations required by Oct. 20: Linda, 635-1394, pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Shivers Concert Series — “From Chopin to the Great American Song Book,” featuring Rossano Sportiello, with Lila Mori and Marlaina Owens, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., to benefit Pikes Peak Library District Shivers Fund. Tickets: ppld.org/shivers-concert.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ y3px55vx.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Vintner Dinner — Oct. 26, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Community Giving Event — 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 30, to benefit CPCD, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org/askrsvp.
November
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 1, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: csteencourt.org/index.php/ newsevents/wine-tasting.
Gingerbread and Jazz — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.
Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust Celebration and Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: rmclt.org.
Hoedown for Heroes — 6 p.m. Nov. 7, to benefit veterans, military and their families, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Shop. Reservations: 309-4771, mowens@mtcarmelcenter.org.
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 28, to benefit Project Healing Waters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
Run for the Red 5K — 9 a.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Legacy Loop Plaza, Fontanero Trailhead, 1800 Recreation Way. Registration: tinyurl.com/y26kvxy9.
Together We Can Make a Difference Charity Gala — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, Solid Rock Christian Center, 2520 Arlington Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6242mt4.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
November Noel — Nov. 23, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
