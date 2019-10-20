October
Coats & Cans — Donations of gently used winter apparel, nonperishable food items and blankets can be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Nov. 22 at Harris Group Realty, Inc., 7011 Campus Drive, Suite 210; 227-9900, barbara@harrisgrouprealtyinc.com.
Feet and Seats New Underwear and Sock Drive — Through Oct. 31, to benefit Crossfire Ministries; 447-1806, crossfireministries.org.
Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving Food Drive — Hosted by Silver Key, through Nov. 1. For a list of items needed and drop-off locations, call 884-2300.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Monday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
CPR/First Aid Class — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit Paws N Hooves Animal Rescue, Woodmoor Barn Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; monument commtraining@gmail.com.
Luncheon and Fashion Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit the Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxp2xqjt.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Better Business Bureau’s A Night of Excellence — 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Registration: bbb.org/article/events/20616-a-night-of-excellence.
Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 955-7015, frances@stfrancis.org.
Fall Fest — 5 p.m. Friday, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., to benefit the Opera League’s Artists Scholarship Fund. Reservations required by Sunday: Linda, 635-1394, pikespeakoperaleague.org.
Shivers Concert Series — “From Chopin to the Great American Song Book,” featuring Rossano Sportiello, with Lila Mori and Marlaina Owens, 7 p.m. Friday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., to benefit Pikes Peak Library District Shivers Fund. Tickets: ppld.org/shivers-concert.
AAUW Scholarship Fundraiser: Authors Day Brunch and Silent Auction — 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3px55vx.
Fannie Mae Duncan Statue Dedication and Music Festival — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: 233-4937.
St. Jude Fundraiser — Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Good Company Restaurant and Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; goodcompanybar.com.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Vintner Dinner — Saturday, to benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Community Giving Event — 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 30, to benefit CPCD, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Registration: cpcdheadstart.org/askrsvp.
November
Local Flavor for Global Good — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 1, to benefit TOLI, Savory Spice Shop, 110 N. Tejon St.; 633-8803, touchofloveinternational.org.
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 1, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Reservations: csteencourt.org/index.php/newsevents/wine-tasting.
Brunch with Authors — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit P.E.O. Sisterhood, local Chapter DL of P.E.O. Philanthropic Educational Organization, Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Reservations: Debi, 660-2375, tinyurl.com/y5paxsej.
Wags and Wishes — 5-9 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxwo44pc.
Gingerbread and Jazz — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Early Connection Learning Centers, Broadmoor West, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3wvwcqh.
Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust Celebration and Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: rmclt.org.
Hoedown for Heroes — 6 p.m. Nov. 7, to benefit veterans, military and their families, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Shop. Reservations: 309-4771, mowens@mtcarmelcenter.org.
Run for the Red 5K — 9 a.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Legacy Loop Plaza, Fontanero Trailhead, 1800 Recreation Way. Registration: tinyurl.com/y26kvxy9.
Together We Can Make a Difference Charity Gala — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, Solid Rock Christian Center, 2520 Arlington Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6242mt4.
Lo2 Winter Music Series — With Half Way There, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit EndCan, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets: lo2presents.com.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Nov. 22, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y5nymgzg.
November Noel — Nov. 23, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 28, to benefit Project Healing Waters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
