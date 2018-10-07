October
High Country Toy Run — 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Marine Corps Toys 4 Tots, Fort Carson Santa’s Workshop and other charities in El Paso and Teller counties, Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 5867 N. Nevada Ave.; pro-promotions.com/pro-events/hctr.
Do Good with Burritos — 4-8 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Old Mutt Hut, Chipotle, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 170; theoldmutthut.org.
Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction — 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Tickets: monumenthillkiwanis.org.
Pikes Peak Trivia Night — 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, International Dance Club, 2422 Busch Ave. Tickets: zontapikespeak.org.
Quilt Show and Sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14, to benefit church mission outreach projects, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave.; firstchristiancos.org.
Fall Harvest Festival — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Bear Creek Nature Center 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 200; 520-6388.
Overcoming Obstacles FUNdraiser — 5-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Realm Caring, Springs Trampoline Park, 2512 Airport Road. Registration: theroc.us.
National Mill Dog Rescue Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8oxc3m6.
MACnificent 2018: 30 Years of Artistic Passion Gala — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9tdct96.
Pikes Peak Art Council Awards — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Passport to an Italian Collection Wine Dinner — 6 p.m. Oct. 16, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 475-9700.
100+Women Who Care — 5:30-6:45 p.m. Oct. 17, The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; tinyurl.com/yd8stez9.
Big Night Out — 6 p.m. Oct. 18, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: biglittlecolorado.org.
Waldo Waldo Grand Finale 5K — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit Waldo Canyon restoration and trail maintenance, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration: waldo5k.com.
“Night of Comedy” — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, to benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
19th Annual Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5 p.m. Oct. 23, to benefit the Sports Corp, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Annual Luncheon and Style Show — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, to benefit local charities, Colorado College, Bemis Great Hall, 920 N. Cascade Ave., west of Cutler Hall. Reservations: 593-1054, womansclubofcoloradospringsgfwc.org.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” — 7 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit Village Arts of Colorado Springs, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, Leonard Hall, 4050 Nonchalant Circle South. Tickets: 345-2787, villageartscs.org.
Wine and Cheese Tasting — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, to benefit Women Partnering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Fall Fest — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26, to benefit Opera Theatre Goes to School Programs, Brookdale, 2365 Patriot Heights. Reservations: pikespeakoperaleague.org.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — 6 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
Pikes Peak Community College 50th Anniversary Golden Gala: Celebrating the Past, Shaping the Future — 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 27, to benefit Pikes Peak Community College scholarships, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: ppcc.edu/golden-gala.
November
Annual Community Giving Event — Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. or cocktails, 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, to benefit CPCD, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cpcdheadstart.org/askrsvp.
Breakfast with Champions — 7:30-8:45 a.m. Nov. 2, to benefit the United States Association of Blind Athletes, Olympic Training Center, 1750 E. Boulder St. Reservations required by Oct. 29: tinyurl.com/ybj7pv77.
11th Annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: 475-7815, springsteencourt.org.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.