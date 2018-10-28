October
Pink Cup for a Cause — Through October, to benefit UCHealth's Circle of Hope, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 315 S. 31st St.; rudysbbq.com.
November
Annual Community Giving Event — Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m., or cocktails, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit CPCD, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: cpcdheadstart.org/askrsvp.
Breakfast with Champions — 7:30-8:45 a.m. Friday, to benefit the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, Olympic Training Center, 1750 E. Boulder St. Reservations required by Monday: tinyurl.com/ybj7pv77.
11th Annual Jewel of a Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m. Friday, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: 475-7815, springsteencourt.org.
Chili Cook-Off and Harvest Party — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit church ministry outreach program, Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St.; gracelutheran2010@gmail.com.
Food, Wine...& Music — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Veronika String Quartet, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y9xxsmdj.
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Aaron Shust — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8, to benefit Crossfire Ministries, Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
Wags and Wishes — 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
In Vino Veritas — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 9, to benefit Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
Bear Run — 10 a.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Friends of El Paso County Nature Center, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/yd6z6k5n.
Robert Jackson - From "The Shot" to the Pulitzer, the Assassination of Lee Harvey Oswald — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets: manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/event/theshot.
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 2 and 6 p.m. Nov. 10, to benefit Sons of Norway, Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St. Reservations: Virginia, 650-7029, sonsofnorway.com.
Gingerbread and Jazz Gala — 6-10 p.m. Nov. 10, to benefit Early Connections Learning Centers, History Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
November Noel - An Evening of Fire and Ice — 6 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit the Senior Resource Council, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Reservations: srccos.org.
Lewis-Palmer Boys Basketball Silent Auction — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 15275 Struthers Road. Tickets: Brandon Ragsdale, 351-5262, wolfdog2rags@gmail.com.
January
"A New Brain" — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, to benefit FAC's Youth Repertory Program and other FAC Theatre School classes, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
