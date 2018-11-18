November
Lewis-Palmer Boys Basketball Silent Auction — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 15275 Struthers Road. Tickets: Brandon Ragsdale, 351-5262, wolfdog2rags@gmail.com.
December
Christmas Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8, to benefit McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave. Reservations: 635-7925, mcallisterhouse.org/event-teas/calendar.
Colorado Gives Day — Dec. 4, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving; coloradogives.org.
A Higher Standard Fundraising Night Out — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, to benefit REACH Pikes Peak, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8p9xccp.
January
“A New Brain” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, to benefit FAC’s Youth Repertory Program and other FAC Theatre School classes, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.