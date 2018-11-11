November
Empty Bowls Dinner and Music — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road; 475-6110, cmhs.cmsd12.org.
Songs ForSight — 7 p.m. Thursday, to benefit everythingforsight.org, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Friday to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — 6 p.m. Friday, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Harvest Wine Tasting and Grazing — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Men’s Xchange & Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship program, Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: Rich Ward, 210-2025.
Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Senior Resource Council, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Reservations: srccos.org.
Lewis-Palmer Boys Basketball Silent Auction — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 15275 Struthers Road. Tickets: Brandon Ragsdale, 351-5262, wolfdog2rags@gmail.com.
December
Christmas Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8, to benefit McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave. Reservations: 635-7925, mcallisterhouse.org/event-teas/calendar.
Colorado Gives Day — Dec. 4, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving; coloradogives.org.
January
“A New Brain” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, to benefit FAC’s Youth Repertory Program and other FAC Theatre School classes, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets: 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
Email event details at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com with Community Calendar in the subject line.