November
Breakfast of Champions — 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, to benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Aaron Shust — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Crossfire Ministries, Vanguard Church, 3950 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ydbrdap8.
Wags and Wishes — 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y82aals4.
In Vino Veritas — 7-9 p.m. Friday, to benefit Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
Bear Run — 10 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Center, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/yd6z6k5n.
Robert Jackson — From “The Shot” to the Pulitzer, the Assassination of Lee Harvey Oswald — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, to benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Tickets: manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/event/theshot.
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Sons of Norway, Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St. Reservations: Virginia, 650-7029, sonsofnorway.com.
Gingerbread and Jazz Gala — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Early Connections Learning Centers, Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. Reservations: earlyconnections.org.
Empty Bowls Dinner and Music — 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, to benefit Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road; 475-6110, cmhs.cmsd12.org.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7-8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-9016, anurmi@pmcn.org.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — 6 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Harvest Wine Tasting and Grazing — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit the Men’s Xchange & Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship program, Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: Rich Ward, 210-2025.
Holiday Dinner and Dance — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit the Senior Resource Council, City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St. Reservations: srccos.org.
Lewis-Palmer Boys Basketball Silent Auction — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27, Fairfield Inn & Suites, 15275 Struthers Road. Tickets: Brandon Ragsdale, 351-5262, wolfdog2rags@gmail.com.