November
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — Through Nov. 30, to help veterans obtain assistance from a service animal, Wag N’ Wash, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 E. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road; freedomservicedogs.org.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Coats & Cans — Donations of gently used winter apparel, nonperishable food items and blankets can be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Harris Group Realty, Inc., 7011 Campus Drive, Suite 210; 227-9900, barbara@harrisgroup realtyinc.com.
Passport to Northern Italy Wine Dinner — 6 p.m. Tuesday, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 475-9700.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Friday, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y5nymgzg.
November Noel — Saturday, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Nov. 28-Jan. 17; emptystockingfundco.org.
December
Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14, to benefit the McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado’s Jazz Night — Featuring Swingin’ Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2fb8sxl.
