November
Coats & Cans — Donations of gently used winter apparel, nonperishable food items and blankets can be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Nov. 22 at Harris Group Realty, Inc., 7011 Campus Drive, Suite 210; 227-9900, barbara@harrisgrouprealtyinc.com.
Donations Accepted for Our Veterans — To benefit The Crawford House — Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Walmart, 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Call for items needed, 477-1639, cvrcforvets.org.
Let’s Go Fishing Concert — With the Ute Pass Chamber Players, 3 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Reel Recovery, High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; utepasschamberplayers.org.
Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust Celebration and Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: rmclt.org.
Hoedown for Heroes — 6 p.m. Thursday, to benefit veterans, military and their families, Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Shop. Reservations: 309-4771, mowens@mtcarmelcenter.org.
Run for the Red 5K — 9 a.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs, Legacy Loop Plaza, Fontanero Trailhead, 1800 Recreation Way. Registration: tinyurl.com/y26kvxy9.
Canya Cañon Trail Race and Family Hike — 11 a.m. Nov. 10, to benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, Starsmore Discovery Center, 2120 Cheyenne Canyon Road. Registration: cheyennecanon.org.
Together We Can Make a Difference Charity Gala — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center, Solid Rock Christian Center, 2520 Arlington Drive. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6242mt4.
Lo2 Winter Music Series — With Half Way There, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, to benefit EndCan, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets: lo2presents.com.
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17, to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
Passport to Northern Italy Wine Dinner — 6 p.m. Nov. 19, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave. Reservations: 475-9700.
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. Nov. 22, to benefit Peak Military Care Network, The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y5nymgzg.
November Noel — Nov. 23, to benefit Newborn Hope, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 28, to benefit Project Healing Waters, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Nov. 28-Jan. 17; emptystockingfundco.org.
February
The Angel Gala — 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, to benefit Angels of the America’s Fallen, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
