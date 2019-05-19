May
Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Pro Football Camp Fundraiser — Twenty-five cents from each pint sold will benefit Pro Football Camp, through May 31, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar, 13271 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 110; profootballcamp.com.
Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride — 11 a.m. Sunday, to benefit the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition, 11 a.m., King’s Chef, 6436 S. U.S. 85/87, Fountain. Registration: veteransride.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gallogly Events Center at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y294a5t6.
Veteran Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Friday, to benefit The Home Front Cares, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Registration: tony.peck@thehomefrontcares.org, thehomefrontcares.org.
Dine for Scholarships — 4-8 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chipotle, 2130 Southgate Road, Suite 100; 640-0152, cowystatedirector14@gmail.com.
Hot Wheels, Cool Rides Indoor/Outdoor Car Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 26, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; coloradospringseventcenter.com.
Angels of America’s Fallen Fundraiser — May 27, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
UCCS College of Business Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 31, Cheyenne Mountain Resort Conference Center and Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6skanxq.
June
Walk for Life — 8 a.m.-noon June 1, to benefit Life Network, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
Pikes Peak Opera League Soiree — 7-9:30 p.m. June 1, Pikes Peak Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Road; pikespeakoperaleague.org/programs.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon June 2, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: walktocurearthritis.org.
Triple T Party – A Feminine Product Drive — 5-7:30 p.m. June 5, The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2o3qvp2.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. June 6, to benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club East Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in community-wide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon June 8, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.
Walk for Freedom — The Colorado Springs Barefoot Mile, 9:30 a.m. June 8, to raise awareness and funds to fight trafficking locally and globally, Lewis Palmer Don Breese Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: thebarefootmile.org.
Open House Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family-Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m. June 8, to aid Westside Cares, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
Ent Center for the Arts Gala Celebration — 5:30 p.m. June 8, to benefit UCCS, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/y6b8698p.
Pikes Peak United Way Community Celebration — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y3trjgzy.
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m. June 14, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Ride to Benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m registration June 15, Pikes Peak Harley Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., ride starts at 9 a.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way; tinyurl.com/y5rpq74j.
PILLAR Fundraiser — 4-9 p.m. June 18, Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 595 S. Eighth St. and 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; pillarinstitute.org.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
