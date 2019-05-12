May
Pro Football Camp Fundraiser — 25 cents from each pint sold will benefit Pro Football Camp, through May 31, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar, 13271 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 110; profootballcamp.com.
Westside CARES Hygiene Donation Drive — Donation of feminine hygiene products can be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at Westside CARES, 2808 W. Colorado Ave. or 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at Eve’s Revolution, 1312 W. Colorado Ave.; 389-0759, westsidecares.org.
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, to benefit Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: guild.csphilharmonic.org/fundraisers-and-events.
The Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. Wednesday, Country Club of Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Register: tinyurl.com/yyjp4bab.
Fundraiser Dinner — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, to benefit local cancer charities, 6:30 p.m., Sopra, 4 S. 28th St. Reservations: 471-8200.
Chef Showcase — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Gigantic Springs Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, to benefit the Horticultural Art Society, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
Run to the Shrine — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Register: cmzoo.org/run.
Walk MS: Colorado Springs — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: walkms.org.
Fundraising Yard Sale — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18, to benefit The Old Mutt Hut, 1632 Wood Ave.; 287-0030.
2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run — 8 a.m. Saturday, to benefit Special Olympics, Cañon City High School Football Field, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City; tinyurl.com/y4c3te2h.
Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride — 11 a.m. May 19, to benefit the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition, 11 a.m., King’s Chef, 6436 S. U.S. 85/87, Fountain. Register: veteransride.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 21, Gallogly Events Center at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y294a5t6.
Veteran Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. May 24, to benefit The Home Front Cares, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Register: tony.peck@thehomefrontcares.org, thehomefrontcares.org.
Dine for Scholarships — 4-8 p.m. May 25, to benefit Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chipotle, 2130 Southgate Road, Suite 100; 640-0152, cowystatedirector14@gmail.com.
Email listings@gazette.com.