Palisade Peach Fundraiser — Through Aug. 6, to benefit PILLAR; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Pro Football Camp Fundraiser — Twenty-five cents from each pint sold will benefit Pro Football Camp, through Friday, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar, 13271 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 110; profootballcamp.com.
Hot Wheels, Cool Rides Indoor/Outdoor Car Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; coloradospringseventcenter.com.
Angels of America’s Fallen Fundraiser — Monday, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
UCCS College of Business Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 31, Cheyenne Mountain Resort Conference Center and Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6skanxq.
June
Walk for Life — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, to benefit Life Network, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
Pikes Peak Opera League Soiree — 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Pikes Peak Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Road; pikespeakoperaleague.org/programs.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon June 2, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: walktocurearthritis.org.
Triple T Party – A Feminine Product Drive — 5-7:30 p.m. June 5, The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2o3qvp2.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. June 6, to benefit the city’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club East Course, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: colorado springs.gov/mayorscup.
Interfaith Family Service Day — Participate in communitywide improvement projects, 9 a.m.-noon June 8, various local locations. Registration: tinyurl.com/y382hjbl.
Walk for Freedom — The Colorado Springs Barefoot Mile, 9:30 a.m. June 8, to raise awareness and funds to fight trafficking locally and globally, Lewis Palmer Don Breese Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, Monument. Registration: thebarefootmile.org.
Open House Fundraiser — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
Feast of St. Arnold VII Family- Friendly Beer Festival — Noon-4:30 p.m. June 8, to benefit Westside Cares, Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y5me9t7r.
Pikes Peak United Way Community Celebration — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y3trjgzy.
SCAHU’s Charity Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. June 13, to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Pine Creek Golf Club, 9850 Divot Trail. Registration: csahu.memberclicks.net/scahu-events.
Art Show and Silent Auction — 4-7 p.m. June 14, to benefit The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.; 471-8700.
Shivers Concert Series — 8 p.m. June 14, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; shiversfund.com.
Ride to Benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m registration June 15, Pikes Peak Harley Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., ride starts at 9 a.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way; tinyurl.com/y5rpq74j.
PILLAR Fundraiser — 4-9 p.m. June 18, Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 595 S. Eighth St. and 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; pillarinstitute.org.
Western Street Breakfast — 5:30-9 a.m. June 19, to benefit local military and their families, Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
The Longest Day — 2-5 p.m. June 20, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Climb for Courage — 8:30 a.m. June 22, to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Dinner in the Dark — 6-9 p.m. June 22, to benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, Myron Stratton Home lawn, 2525 Colorado 115. Reservations: homewardpp.org.
Moonlight on the Mountain 2019 — 6-10 p.m. June 27, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/moonlight.
FOX Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various west side gardens. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
July
July 17: 100+ Women Who Care Colorado Springs — The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.; 100womenwho carecoloradosprings.com.
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — 8 a.m. July 20, to benefit local schools for the prevention of suicide, The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
The Amazing Acro-cats — 1 p.m. July 21, 7 p.m. July 22, to benefit Happy Cats Haven, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazers theatre.com.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. July 25, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, July 17-Aug. 11, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Shivers Concert Series — 4 p.m. July 28, to benefit PPLD Shivers Fund, Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; shiversfund.com.
August
Junior Achievement Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Aug. 2, Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. Registration: Cheryl Potman, 636-2474, ext. 1102.
Tails, Tunes & Tastes 2019 — 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Reservations: cmzoo.org/tails.
September
Folds of Honor Gala Dinner and Silent Auction — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 1, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yy6xevtg.
Folds of Honor Colorado Patriots Chapter Golf Tournament — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2, to benefit spouses and children of soldiers killed or disabled in serving our country, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yxgdtqpk.
Centennial Celebration Gala — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydb74oas.
Art and Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6, to benefit Discover Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, Discover Goodwill Campus parking lot, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road; discovergoodwill.org.
Kitchen Gala — 6 p.m. Sept. 12, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: griffithcenters.org.
October
Southern Colorado Conservation Awards — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9ve6wod.
Night of Comedy — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, to benefit Special Kids Special Families, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 22, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
