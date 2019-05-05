May
Apex Fun Run — Donations accepted through Friday to benefit Weikel Elementary School; myapexevent.com/weikel-fun-run-13719.
Westside CARES Hygiene Donation Drive — Feminine hygiene products can be delivered 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Westside CARES, 2808 W. Colorado Ave., or 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Eve’s Revolution, 1312 W. Colorado Ave. through May 15; 389-0759, westsidecares.org.
Bottle Schools Hug it Forward Music Festival — 2 p.m. Sunday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur. Reservations: tri-lakescares.org.
Come to the Table — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, to benefit Touch of Love International, The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: touchofloveinternational.org/events.
Pancreatic Cancer Walk — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Register: lustgarten.org.
Fashion Show & Auction — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, to benefit the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y5y8ezap.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival — 5-9 p.m. Saturday, to benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care Inc., Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3p2lp7u.
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — Saturday. Leave a bag of nonperishable food in a bag in your mailbox for letter carriers; tinyurl.com/yyw7wwy8.
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, to benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Reservations: guild.csphilharmonic.org/fundraisers-and-events.
The Sports Corp Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. May 15, Country Club of Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive. Register: tinyurl.com/yyjp4bab.
Chef Showcase — 5:30 p.m. May 16, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Gigantic Springs Plant Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, to benefit the Horticultural Art Society, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
Run to the Shrine — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, to benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Register: cmzoo.org/run.
Walk MS: Colorado Springs — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Register: walkms.org.
2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run — 8 a.m. May 18, to benefit Special Olympics, Cañon City High School Football Field, 1313 College Ave. Cañon City; tinyurl.com/y4c3te2h.
Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride — 11 a.m. May 19, to benefit the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition. Go online for location. Register: veteransride.org.
KPWE Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 21, Gallogly Events Center at UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y294a5t6.
Veteran Charity Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. May 24, to benefit The Home Front Cares, Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Register: tony.peck@thehomefrontcares.org, thehomefrontcares.org.
Dine for Scholarships — 4-8 p.m. May 25, to benefit Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chipotle, 2130 Southgate Road, Suite 100; 640-0152, cowystatedirector14@gmail.com.
UCCS College of Business Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 31, Cheyenne Mountain Resort Conference Center and Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6skanxq.
June
Walk for Life — 8 a.m.-noon June 1, to benefit Life Network, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Register: walkforlife.com.
Pikes Peak Opera League Soiree — 7-9:30 p.m. June 1, Pikes Peak Palliative Care, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Road; pikespeakoperaleague.org/programs.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon June 2, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Register: walktocurearthritis.org.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m. June 6, to benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club East Course, 1 Lake Ave. Register: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.